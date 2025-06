Mexico wins CONCACAF Gold Cup group after 0-0 draw against Costa Rica

LAS VEGAS — Mexico tied Costa Rica 0-0 on Sunday night to win Group A of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and will play Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals. HT Image

Mexico's Santiago Giménez appeared to score on a bicycle kick in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time but the goal was disallowed by Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar following a video review.

Giménez appeared to be offside when Luis Chávez lofted the ball into the penalty area after exchanging taps with Carlos Rodríguez on a free kick. Orlando Galo's headed clearance attempt went in front of the goal to Giménez, who overhead kick beat goalkeeper Keylor Navas, plus-three to plus-two.

Mexico, unbeaten in 10 Gold Cup matches against Costa Rica, finished even with the Ticos at seven points but won the group on goal difference.

El Tri, which defeated the Dominican Republic and Suriname in their first two matches, will play Saudi Arabia next weekend while the Costa Ricans will face the United States.

Costa Rica will be missing four regular starters. Forward Manfred Ugalde, who has three goals in the tournament, and midfielder Carlos Mora are suspended for yellow-card accumulation. Defender Ariel Lassiter has a fractured left hand and forward Warren Madrigal a broken left leg.

Ugalde, assessed a yellow card against the Dominican Republic, received another yellow in the 83rd for charging into Rodríguez and elbowing him near the center circle. The two yellows result in a one-game suspension.

Mexico had 70% possession and had a 13-5 advantage in shots, including 4-0 in shots on target.

Costa Rica's Alonso Martínez put a 25-yard shot off the crossbar while falling in the 67th.

