Meyers homers twice and drives in a career-high 7 as the Astros beat the White Sox 8-3

AP |
May 04, 2025 02:41 AM IST

Meyers homers twice and drives in a career-high 7 as the Astros beat the White Sox 8-3

CHICAGO — Jake Meyers homered twice and set a career high with seven RBIs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Batting ninth, Meyers had four hits in his third career multihomer game.

Hunter Brown struck out nine in six innings, winning his fifth straight decision. The right-hander allowed three runs — all in the first inning — and four hits.

Houston had lost two in a row, including the opener of the three-game series on Friday.

Andrew Vaughn had two hits and two RBIs for last-place Chicago. Fraser Ellard got the loss.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin permitted three runs and eight hits in five innings.

Meyers hit his first homer of the season on Martin's first pitch of the third. He tied it at 3 with a two-run triple with two out in the fourth, capping a 10-pitch at bat.

Meyers connected for a tiebreaking three-run shot in the sixth against Penn Murfee, and he also doubled home Zach Dezenzo in a two-run eighth.

Houston played without slugger Yordan Alvarez, who was sidelined by right hand inflammation.

Brown has won five of six starts since a 3-1 loss to the Mets on March 28.

Chicago jumped in front in the first. Andrew Benintendi singled home Chase Meidroth, and Vaughn added a two-run single.

With two men on and two outs in the sixth, the right-handed Murfee entered to face the right-handed hitting Meyers. He hit Murfee's second pitch, a high inside sweeper, 409 feet to left.

Meyers entered with no homers and six RBIs in 30 games and 84 at-bats.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will make his first major league appearance since the 2022 World Series when he faces Chicago right-hander Bryse Wilson on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

