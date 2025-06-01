Miguel Angel Jimenez holds 2-shot lead in Des Moines

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez carded a 6-under-66 on Saturday to maintain his lead through two rounds of the Principal Charity Classic at Des Moines, Iowa. HT Image

Jimenez is sitting at 15-under 129 and stands two shots ahead of Australia's Cameron Percy and three strokes in front of Kevin Sutherland . Denmark's Thomas Bjorn is another shot back in fourth at 133.

Jimenez shot a 63 in the first round and was on his game again in the second. He had eight birdies and two bogeys on his second trip around the Wakonda Club.

"Made a couple of bogeys on the golf course, but I played very solid, very well from the tee, my irons still very good, the putter's still working," Jimenez said. "It was a little cool down on a few holes, but it's nice, been playing solid golf, and 6 under par, always happy."

Percy followed his first-round 64 with a bogey-free second round. He made five birdies, with three coming during a four-hole span on the front nine.

Sutherland had a torrid round, including a stretch in which he birdied five of six holes. He shot 33 on the front nine and 32 on the back.

"The first 12 holes I played great, I really hit a lot of good shots," Sutherland said. "Then I kind of struggled, but I managed just to kind of keep the bogeys off the card. I didn't hit a lot of good shots on the last six holes.

"Actually, I take it back, I hit a good shot on 18. But the other five holes I just struggled, just hit a lot of bad iron shots, but I kept trying to find a way to make par. It was good."

Bjorn had six birdies and two bogeys. He had three birdies on both and front and back nines, but both of his bogeys were on the back nine.

Fred Couples , Mark Wilson , South Africa's Ernie Els and Australia's Michael Wright are tied for fifth at 10-under.

Chris DiMarco , South Africa's Retief Goosen , Australia's Steve Allan and Sweden's Freddie Jacobson are tied for ninth at 135.

On Sunday, Jimenez will shoot for his third victory of the season and the 16th Champions triumph of his career.

"I'm confident because I feel I'm playing well, I'm hitting good, all the parts of my game is in the right place, so keep doing what I'm doing," Jimenez said. "Whatever happens, happens."

Field Level Media

