Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker lead through three at Kaulig Companies Championship

Reuters |
Jun 22, 2025 04:51 AM IST

GOLF-CHAMP-KAULIG/RECAP

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under-par 66 on Saturday to forge a tie atop the leaderboard with New Zealand's Steven Alker at the Kaulig Companies Championship on Friday in Akron, Ohio.

HT Image
HT Image

Jimenez got to 8 under for the tournament, the third major of the PGA Tour Champions season, despite a bogey on Hole 12 thanks in part to three birdies on the front nine, and then back-to-back birdies on Holes 10 and 11.

The 61-year-old has had a season to remember with three championships, already matching a career high for him on the Champions Tour.

Earlier this month, Jimenez prevailed at the Principal Charity Classic, after previously winning the Hoag Classic in March and the Trophy Hassan II in February.

In the spirit of that success, he's not stressing the final round Sunday.

"I'm going to go to a nice restaurant, I'm going to have a nice bottle of wine, beautiful big fat cigar and enjoy myself," Jimenez said. "Then whatever happens tomorrow, whatever happens, happens."

Alker, who led through Friday at Firestone with a pair of other golfers, managed to remain tied in first with his 3-under 67 despite the Spaniard's hard charge.

The 53-year-old grabbed four birdies on the day to pair with a single bogey on the eighth in becoming the only golfer in the event to shoot below par all three days of the event thus far.

Alker is in pursuit of his second senior major championship, and he acknowledged the difficulty in making par on this course.

"Yeah, I mean, another tough day around here," Alker said. "Boy, the course didn't give us a lot with the wind, it was a little bit stronger today, course is drying out a little bit. Again, pleased to get under par and tied for the lead. Just again, go out and battle again tomorrow."

New Zealand's Michael Wright matched Jimenez and American John Huston with the low round of the day at 4-under 66, tying him with Sweden's Freddie Jacobson for third place at 6 under, two strokes back.

Fellow New Zealander Richard Green is alone in fifth after his 3-under 67.

Meanwhile, Tim Petrovic, a Day 2 co-leader who had been one of the surprises of the tournament, fell into a tie for sixth with his 1-over 71. He is tied at 4 under with Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen and Stewart Cink, who both shot 67.

Day 2's other co-leader, Argentina's Ricardo Gonzalez, fell into a tie for ninth at 2 under after his 3-over 73.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Miguel Angel Jimenez, Steven Alker lead through three at Kaulig Companies Championship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On