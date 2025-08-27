Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Missouri faces Central Arkansas in season opener after Music City Bowl win

AP
Updated on: Aug 27, 2025 08:49 pm IST

Central Arkansas at Missouri, Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds: No Line.

How to watch: SEC Network

Central Arkansas :

Overall offense: 431.3 yards per game

Passing: 231.5 yards per game

Rushing: 199.8 yards per game

Scoring: 31.8 points per game

Overall defense: 370.3 yards allowed per game

Passing: 237.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 132.5 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 27.5 points allowed per game

Missouri :

Overall offense: 389.5 yards per game

Passing: 225.1 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 164.5 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 28.9 points per game

Overall defense: 317.5 yards allowed per game

Passing: 181.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 136.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 20.4 points allowed per game

Central Arkansas

Passing: Caleb Kroger, 489 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Landen Chambers, 176 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Malachi Henry, 683 yards on 41 catches, 5 TDs

Missouri

Passing: Beau Pribula, 275 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 74.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Ahmad Hardy, 1,351 yards on 237 carries, 13 TDs

Receiving: Kevin Coleman, 932 yards on 74 catches, 6 TDs

Central Arkansas lost to Tarleton State 39-14 to finish 6-6.

Missouri beat Iowa 27-24 in the Music City Bowl to finish 10-3.

Central Arkansas plays its home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 6.

Missouri renews the Border War when it plays Kansas on Sept. 6.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 all season. . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

