Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

More changes at Man United as Dave Brailsford scales back role with the troubled club

AP |
Jun 05, 2025 03:38 AM IST

More changes at Man United as Dave Brailsford scales back role with the troubled club

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United's soccer operations are undergoing yet more change with one of its key figures Dave Brailsford scaling back his role with the troubled club, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

HT Image
HT Image

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information has not been made public.

Brailsford, who was credited for his role in British cycling's spectacular Olympic success in recent years, was a key component of billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's United overhaul following his minority investment in the club last year.

But things haven't gone to plan, with the 20-time English champion suffering its lowest finish in the Premier League era last season — 15th — and recording its lowest points total and highest number of losses.

Brailsford, who is also sporting director for Ratcliffe's petrochemicals firm INEOS, will remain in that role and also as a United director. However his day-to-day involvement will be reduced, the person said.

It is the latest in a slew of changes at United over the past year since Ratcliffe paid $1.3 billion for an initial 25% stake in United, assumed control of its soccer operations from majority owners the Glazer family and vowed to bring the good times back.

In that time there have been high-profile hirings and firings, as well new lows on the field and job cuts.

Former manager Erik ten Hag went in October — just three months after being handed a one-year contract extension.

Director of football Dan Ashworth left the club less than six months into the job and following lengthy negotiations to pry him away from Newcastle.

Omar Berrada was lured from Manchester City to become CEO and Jason Wilcox, formerly director of City’s academy, became technical director.

They remain in position as two key members of the leadership team above coach Ruben Amorim.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / More changes at Man United as Dave Brailsford scales back role with the troubled club
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On