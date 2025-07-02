By Alan Baldwin Motor racing-F1 has a plan if Middle East races cannot happen - Domenica

LONDON, - Formula One has a plan to keep the show on the road should season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi be affected by conflict in the Middle East, chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Tuesday.

The Italian emphasised there was no current concern they might not be held.

Qatar is due to host the penultimate round of the championship on November 30 with Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina following on December 7 with what has been a title decider in the past.

Iran responded to U.S. participation in Israel's 12-day air war against Iran last month by firing missiles at a U.S. airbase in Qatar, just across the Gulf from Iran.

Airline services in the Middle East have been heavily disrupted with some countries closing their airspace for a period.

Domenicali said Formula One was in daily contact with promoters in the Middle East, who he said remained relaxed, and closely monitoring the situation.

"To say something on that is very, very difficult," he replied when asked if he felt there was a real risk of the races not happening.

"So far, we don't have this kind of signal and so we are really hoping not. So I don't want to even think about it, mainly for the bigger picture and not for the racing itself... and of course in case of, we have a plan.

"But let's hope this will not be even thinkable."

Qatar and Abu Dhabi are the last two races in a triple-header on successive weekends that starts with Las Vegas on November 22 with the cars then flown straight to the Middle East.

While weather conditions in December would make it tricky to host replacement races at some European tracks there are warmer options such as Portugal's Algarve circuit, which was used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Europe is big, the temperatures are quite mild in certain areas," said Domenicali, who agreed one circuit might host both races. "Definitely we cannot go in places where there will be snow.

"But as I said, I am not even thinking about that.

"We are not worried at all that this will have an effect on the championship."

Formula One raced in Saudi Arabia in 2022 despite attacks launched by Yemen's Houthis on an oil facility near the Jeddah street circuit.

Domenicali said Formula One was there then because it was sure of the guarantees of safety but recognised situations could change fast.

"We just need to be always ready and monitor the situation," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.