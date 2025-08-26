By Alan Baldwin Motor racing-Nothing to prove, Perez just wants to enjoy racing again

LONDON, - Sergio Perez said he had nothing to prove and just wanted to enjoy racing again after Cadillac announced the Mexican's Formula One comeback next season.

Perez, 35, has not competed since he was dropped by Red Bull at the end of a difficult 2024 season and with two years left on his contract.

On Tuesday the race winner spoke of his excitement in the Cadillac project after signing for the newcomers with similarly experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas, and also noted Red Bull's continuing problems without him.

"My main target is to enjoy it ," Perez told reporters in a video call with Bottas alongside. "I want to get back to the enjoyment and this project just brings me that excitement back.

"I couldn't afford to leave the way I left the sport, you know, and this is why I'm coming back with this new project."

Perez finished 285 points behind four times world champion teammate Max Verstappen in 2024 and was the only driver from the top four teams not to win.

Verstappen has had two more teammates this year and the Dutch driver has scored 187 of Red Bull's 194 points from 14 races, with the team also replacing principal Christian Horner.

"When you see the amount of points they've scored ... I don't think I've got anything to prove in that regard," said Perez.

Bottas said there would be no rivalry between the pair.

"We're here to work together. We don't need to prove anything to each other," said the 10-times race winner and former championship runner-up to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

"I have respect for Checo, I know he's got respect for me, so we are in this together and really trying to guide the team forward and give everything to the team."

Bottas said he had been talking with Cadillac principal Graeme Lowdon for some two years about being part of the project and recognised there was "a mountain of work to do" with a likely difficult start.

"But we're not there to stay at the back, we don't want to finish last and I believe with this structure and group, these people, there's no reason why we shouldn't be able to get relatively quickly up the pace and enjoy some success," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.