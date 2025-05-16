Menu Explore
Motor racing-Russell sees no reason to thank FIA for swearing backtrack

Reuters |
May 16, 2025 04:08 PM IST

By Alan Baldwin

IMOLA, Italy, - George Russell saw no reason to thank Formula One's governing body after it halved the maximum penalties drivers face for swearing.

The Mercedes driver, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association , said the high fines were "a little bit ludicrous in the first place.

"Of course we're happy to see , but it should never have been there," the Briton told reporters ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit.

"So it feels a bit wrong to be thanking for the changes when we shouldn't have been in that place to begin with."

The governing FIA announced on Wednesday that it was reducing the maximum penalties for drivers swearing by 50% and giving stewards more discretion on deciding penalties.

Competitors in Formula One and rallying have been at loggerheads with FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over a crackdown on bad language during events.

The FIA amended the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct.

A first offence triggered a 40,000 euros fine for F1 drivers, rising to 80,000 for the second and 120,000 with a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach. Those fines are now halved.

Abuse of officials will now result in sporting penalties rather than fines.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, the Formula One championship leader, said that was a positive step.

"The stewards have a lot more control now, which I think is a good thing because the circumstances definitely need to be taken into account," said the Australian.

"I think one of the big things for the FIA was putting something in for abusing officials, which I think is very fair and reasonable. I think maybe some of the other areas got a bit caught up in that sentiment and felt a bit harsh.

"But I think there are some genuine reasons behind what they’re doing. I think they’ve listened to some of our feedback and the changes are in the right direction."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On