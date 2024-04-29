NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Results

Apr 28 - Results for the Würth 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2024 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 6 400 0 0 2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick 21 400 0 0 Motorsports 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 400 0 0 4 Kyle Busch 8 Richard 1 400 0 0 Childress Racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 29 400 0 0 Motorsports 6 Noah Gragson 10 Stewart-Haas 5 400 0 0 Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 2 400 0 0 8 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick 9 400 0 0 Motorsports 9 Daniel Hemric 31 Kaulig Racing 14 400 0 0 10 Tyler Randal Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 19 400 0 0 54 11 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing 4 400 0 0 12 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse 22 400 0 0 Racing Team 13 A.J. Allmendinger 13 Kaulig Racing 10 400 0 0 14 Josh Berry 4 Stewart-Haas 12 400 0 0 Racing 15 Austin Cindric 2 Penske Racing 11 400 0 0 16 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 13 400 0 0 17 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing 18 400 0 0 18 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse 31 399 0 0 Racing Team 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas 7 399 0 0 Racing 20 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor 34 398 0 0 42 Club 21 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire 25 398 0 0 Motorsports 22 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire 20 397 0 0 Motorsports 23 Justin Haley 51 Rick Ware Racing 36 397 0 0 24 Zane Smith 71 Spire 37 397 0 0 Motorsports 25 Corey Heim 43 Legacy Motor 32 397 0 0 Club 26 Harrison Burton 21 Wood Brothers 26 397 0 0 Racing 27 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 23 389 0 0 Childress Racing 28 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor 27 395 0 0 Club 29 Kaz Grala 15 Rick Ware Racing 35 394 0 0 30 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing 24 383 0 0 31 Todd Gilliland 38 Front Row 30 379 0 0 Motorsports 32 Darrell Wallace Jr. 23XI Racing 16 329 0 0 23 33 William Byron 24 Hendrick 3 329 0 0 Motorsports 34 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 33 328 0 0 35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 17 320 0 0 47 Racing 36 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 8 285 0 0 Motorsports 37 Ryan Preece 41 Stewart-Haas 28 66 0 0 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points HT Image

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.