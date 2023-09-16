News / Sports / Others / Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 Javelin throw final live updates: India's world champion eyes title defence in Eugene
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 Javelin throw final live updates: India's world champion eyes title defence in Eugene

Sep 17, 2023 12:17 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 Javelin throw final: The world champion from India will be aiming at defending the Diamond League title in Eugene.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a gold medal at the World Championships this season, is gearing up to defend his title at the prestigious Diamond League finals. The 25-year-old athlete, who secured the Diamond League champion's title in Zurich last year, is aiming to repeat the feat after an exceptional season that included winning his first World Championships title in Budapest in August. If Chopra manages to secure the trophy and the accompanying USD 30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the Diamond League overall title. It's worth noting that the Diamond League format underwent a change in 2017, shifting to a winner-takes-all grand finale among the top six (previously top eight) athletes based on accumulated points from individual legs. Before the format change, points from all meeting series were combined, with the grand finale carrying double the points of individual legs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:17 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Recap to last year's final

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: In the 2022 final, Chopra achieved a distance of 88.44m, securing his historic victory as the first Indian to claim the Diamond League title. Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic finished in second place with a top throw of 86.94m, while Julian Weber took the third spot with a distance of 83.73m.

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:13 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Neeraj only Indian across all events

    Murali Sreeshankar in men's long jump and Avinash Sable in the 3000m steeplechase had both earned spots in their event finals. However, they made the decision to forgo the Eugene meet in order to concentrate on their preparations for the Asian Games in Hangzhou scheduled for September 23rd.

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:10 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Penultimate outing for Neeraj

    The Diamond League final marks one of Neeraj Chopra's second-to-last competitive appearances this season before the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. 

    Neeeraj will look to defend the title in the Asiad as well, having won a gold medal in the 2018 edition

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:08 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Events begin

    The women's final in Javelin throw is underway, as is the men's high jump and men's triple jump.

    The men's javelin throw final starts 12:50 AM (IST)

  • Sep 17, 2023 12:02 AM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Strong competition in Eugene

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Chopra will face tough competition from Jakub Vadlejch, a formidable contender, in his quest to clinch a second Diamond League title in Eugene. Other strong competitors in the mix include two-time world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and American Olympian Curtis Thompson.

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:56 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Fresh and geared up for glory

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: In the Zurich event earlier this week, Neeraj admittedly wasn't at his best, neither did he try to exert as much; he had not only arrived in Zurich merely three days after the World Championship final – where he won gold – but was also down with fever. Still, the world champion finished at second spot on the table.

    With a nearly two-week rest now, Neeraj is up and ready to put his best shot for the final.

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:50 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Roster for the final

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: The entry list for the final has some big names including Zurich's top-spot holder, Jakub Vadlejch.

    Neeraj Chopra (India), Oliver Helander (Finland), Andrian Mardare (Moldova), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Curtis Thompson (United States), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:43 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Neeraj in Diamond League this year so far

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Here are Neeraj Chopra's best throws in this year's Diamond League

    Doha: 88.67m (1st)

    Lausanne: 87.66m (1st)

    Zurich: 85.71m (2nd)

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:37 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Neeraj eyes glory yet again

    Neeraj Chopra will have a shot at glory yet again as he aims to defend his Diamond League title in Eugene. Last year, he finished at top in the Zurich final with a best throw of 88.44m throw 

  • Sep 16, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Hello and welcome!

    Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Diamond League 2023 final in Eugene, as Neeraj Chopra eyes a second-successive title in the tournament!

neeraj chopra diamond league

