Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 Javelin throw final live updates: India's world champion eyes title defence in Eugene

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League 2023 javelin throw final: Superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a gold medal at the World Championships this season, is gearing up to defend his title at the prestigious Diamond League finals. The 25-year-old athlete, who secured the Diamond League champion's title in Zurich last year, is aiming to repeat the feat after an exceptional season that included winning his first World Championships title in Budapest in August. If Chopra manages to secure the trophy and the accompanying USD 30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the Diamond League overall title. It's worth noting that the Diamond League format underwent a change in 2017, shifting to a winner-takes-all grand finale among the top six (previously top eight) athletes based on accumulated points from individual legs. Before the format change, points from all meeting series were combined, with the grand finale carrying double the points of individual legs.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Javelin throw final: India star eyes title defence(REUTERS)