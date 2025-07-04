Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Neto and Schanuel homer as dominant Soriano and Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

AP
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Neto and Schanuel homer as dominant Soriano and Angels again shut down weak-hitting Braves

ATLANTA — Zach Neto had three hits, including a homer, Nolan Schanuel added a two-run blast and José Soriano allowed only three hits in seven scoreless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-1 victory over the weak-hitting Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

The Braves avoided a shutout on Jurickson Profar's ninth-inning homer off left-hander Brock Burke. It was Profar's second homer in two games since returning from an 80-game PED suspension.

Soriano had seven strikeouts and did not allow a baserunner to reach second base. Neto scored three runs.

Bryce Elder gave up four runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings. Elder's third consecutive loss is a disturbing trend for a team that placed right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach on the 15-day injured list with a fractured right elbow on Wednesday.

The rotation previously lost Chris Sale , AJ Smith-Shawver and Reynaldo López to injuries. Manager Brian Snitker said he may use a bullpen game Saturday in the second game of a series against Baltimore.

After allowing 10 runs, nine earned, and three homers in only two innings in a 13-0 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night, Elder gave up two more homers. Schanuel's two-run shot in the second drove in Neto, who doubled.

Matt Olson's first-inning single to right field extended his streak of reaching base to 33 games, the majors' longest active streak. Jo Adell's first-inning single extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the Angels' longest this season.

The Angels open a series at Toronto on Friday night when RHP Kyle Hendricks faces Blue Jays LHP Eric Lauer .

Braves right-hander Spencer Strider will face former Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton in the home series opener against the Orioles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

