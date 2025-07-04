MEXICO CITY — An invisible enemy awaits former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey in Mexico City — the altitude. New Pumas star Aaron Ramsey faces an invisible enemy in Mexico City -- the altitude

Ramsey was introduced on Thursday as a new player for the UNAM Pumas, who play their home matches at estadio Olimpico, which sits at an altitude of 2,240 meters above sea level.

The Mexican Apertura tournament starts next week, although Pumas will not play their first home game until July 20.

“The altitude is something I have that I have definitely have to get used to,” Ramsey said at a media conference. “I am doing well at the moment I need to take the next steps and hopefully I will be to be on the pitch as soon as possible to help my teammates. I hope it will be very soon.”

The 34-year-old Ramsey arrived in Mexico City on Tuesday for his medical and signed his one-year contract on Thursday.

“This league is very technical, with great players and over the last I’ve really tried to get as much information as I could from certain people and, you know, the internet and things like that,” added Ramsey.

Pumas is considered one of the four most popular teams in the country although it has not won a title since the Clausura 2011 tournament.

“I have had pressure throughout my career. I’ve played for some of the best teams in the world, and there’s an expectation to win,” Ramsey said. “I’m sure here is no different, so. I know what this club can do, and hopefully I can play my part to be successful.”

Ramsey finished the final three matches of the 2024-25 season as Cardiff City’s interim manager after they were relegated from the Championship to League One in Wales.

With 86 appearances for Wales, the midfielder helped his country reach the Euro 2016 semifinals. Ramsay has previously said he hopes to continue playing for the national side as it attempts to reach the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada next year.

