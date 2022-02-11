Newly-appointed women’s wrestling coach eyes rich haul at Asian Games

In the last 20-odd years of women’s freestyle wrestling at the Asian Games, India have won six medals, including the only gold by Vinesh Phogat at the 2018 edition of the event at Jakarta. The year also witnessed young Divya Kakran winning a bronze medal in the 68 kg category.

Much before this double delight, Geetika Jakhar and Alka Tomar won a silver and a bronze medal at the 2006 Games at Doha. This was followed by Phogat and Jakhar claiming a bronze medal each at the 2014 Incheon Games.

These six medals, including the only gold at the 2018 Asian Games, sum up India’s performance at the quadrennial event. Newly appointed women’s national coach, Jitendra Yadav, is aiming for medals in all six categories at this year’s Asian Games at Hangzhou, Zhejiang in China.

“We learn from the past and, after going through India’s track record at the Asian Games, I am targeting medals in each category this time. We have plenty of excellent wrestlers, who could realise this dream,” Yadav said on the first day of his maiden stint with the national campers here on Friday.

Yadav, a warrant officer and coach with the Indian Air Force at its Bengaluru centre, sees no problem in handling the seniors at the camp as he has previously worked with star grapplers such as Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda, and Ritu Phogat with three Pro Wrestling League (PWL) teams. He has also had international stints with junior contingents in the past.

“I have seen and worked with almost all the top wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling League, as well as with juniors, in the past. A coach doesn’t need to change the technique of the elite wrestlers at this stage, we just need to polish them,” said Yadav. “My focus is on power as well as discipline among the wrestlers,” the coach added.

“After a long time, some seniors in any sport become arrogant, but here I have the simple funda of giving respect and taking respect from everyone. If I respect my trainees, they will respect me in return. That’s the formula to bring discipline among the wrestlers.”

It is learned that a number of top athletes at the national camp here in past were cautioned for indiscipline and were deemed “out of coach’s control.” The issue had even irked the top officials at the Wrestling Federation of India.

“Yes, there were several complaints of indiscipline by some of the senior athletes in the past camps. A wrestler wanted to keep a pet in her room, whereas a few others wanted to be trained by their father or brother,” said a camp official on condition of anonymity.

“Even one of the top wrestlers used to force the mess authorities to send her food in her room as she didn’t want to eat with other wrestlers,” he added.

Yadav, who has done a management leadership course during his 29-year stint with the Air Force, says he will strive to transform the current lot of athletes into a disciplined bunch of wrestlers.

“For many years, I have been taking care of 150-200 athletes in the Air Force and this management leadership course has taught me how to control your subordinates, colleagues, and trainees.”

The 49-year-old coach, who hails from Gurugram, said the Commonwealth Games in August won’t be a big challenge for the Indian wrestlers, but the Asian Games was certainly a big challenge.

“Indians have a proven track record of dominance in the CWG, but Asian Games would be a tough nut to crack. But if we have our plans to finish with a rich haul of medals at the Asian Games.”

He refused to comment on the Indians' poor show at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s no use to comment on what went wrong at the Tokyo Olympics, but we need to learn from our mistakes. That’s why I discussed each and every minor issue with my coaching staff last evening. What we need to do further is not to commit those mistakes in the future.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep Sharad Deep is a principal correspondent based at Lucknow. He has spent 26 years in journalism and covers sports.