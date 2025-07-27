RABAT, Morocco — Nigeria won its 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title after fighting back from two goals down to beat host Morocco 3-2 in Saturday’s thrilling final. Nigeria fights back to stun Morocco 3-2 and win 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title

Morocco was up 2-0 until Esther Okoronkwo led Nigeria back with a penalty and two assists in the final half hour.

The continent’s most successful national team kept intact its perfect record in the competition with its comeback victory in Rabat.

Nigeria had lost to Morocco in the semifinals of the previous edition in 2022, and the Super Falcons looked to be going down again until a handball sparked a late rally.

The Atlas Lionesses dominated the first half. Ghizlane Chebbak curled a shot from outside the box for a 13th-minute lead and 11 minutes later Sanaâ Mssoudy added a second goal.

But Okoronkwo pulled one back for Nigeria in the 64th when she converted a penalty after a video review spotted a handball in the area by Nouhaila Benzina.

Okoronkwo soon turned assist-maker to set up Folashade Ijamilusi to level it in the 71st.

Substitute Joe Echegini scored the winner in the 88th with a right-footed shot from the center of the area after a free kick by Okoronkwo.

Morocco lost the 2022 final to South Africa. Coach Jorge Vilda took over Morocco after leading Spain to the 2023 World Cup title.

On Friday, Ghana beat South Africa, the previous champion, on penalties to claim third place.

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.