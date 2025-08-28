No. 11 Arizona opens season after CFP run against Northern Arizona
Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State, Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT.
BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.
How to watch: ESPN Plus
Northern Arizona
Overall offense: 396.9 yards per game
Passing: 216.8 yards per game
Rushing: 180.2 yards per game
Scoring: 28.2 points per game
Overall defense: 316.5 yards allowed per game
Passing: 176.7 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 139.8 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 18.7 points allowed per game
Arizona State
Overall offense: 429.4 yards per game
Passing: 229.5 yards per game
Rushing: 199.9 yards per game
Scoring: 32.9 points per game
Overall defense: 339.6 yards allowed per game
Passing: 226.3 yards allowed per game
Rushing: 112.9 yards allowed per game
Scoring: 22.5 points allowed per game
Northern Arizona
Passing: Ty Pennington, 2,288 yards, 13 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Seth Cromwell, 681 yards on 125 carries, 9 TDs
Receiving: Kolbe Katsis, 578 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs
Arizona State
Passing: Sam Leavitt, 2,885 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.7 completion percentage
Rushing: Kyson Brown, 351 yards on 73 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Jordyn Tyson, 1,101 yards, 75 catches, 10 TDs
Northern Arizona lost 24-0 to Abilene Christian in the FCS playoffs.
Arizona State lost 39-31 to Texas in the CFP quarterfinals.
Northern Arizona hosts Utah Tech and Arizona State plays at Mississippi State on Sept. 6.
