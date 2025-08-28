South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State , Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT. No. 22 Iowa State plays home opener against South Dakota after knocking off K-State in Ireland

BetMGM College Football Odds: No line.

How to watch: Fox.

South Dakota

Overall offense: 436.9 yards per game

Passing: 220.9 yards per game

Rushing: 215.9 yards per game

Scoring: 35.8 points per game

Overall defense: 315.6 yards allowed per game

Passing: 199.5 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 116.1 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 17.6 points allowed per game

Iowa State

Overall offense: 313 yards per game

Passing: 183 yards per game

Rushing: 130 yards per game

Scoring: 24 points per game

Overall defense: 383 yards allowed per game

Passing: 273 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 110 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 21 points allowed per game

South Dakota

Passing: Aidan Bouman, 2,959 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr., 1,244 yards on 167 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Javion Phelps, 206 yards on 17 catches, 1 TD.

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 183 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 50 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 71 yards, 16 carries, 0 TDs.

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 48 yards, 3 catches, 1 TD.

South Dakota lost 31-17 to Montana State in FCS semifinals to end the season 11-3.

Iowa State defeated Kansas State 24-21 in its season opener in Dublin, Ireland, last Saturday.

South Dakota visits Lamar on Sept. 6.

Iowa State hosts rival Iowa in the CyHawk Game on Sept. 6.

