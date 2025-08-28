Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
No. 24 Tennessee and Syracuse kick off the season in Atlanta

AP |
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 08:25 pm IST

Syracuse at No. 24 Tennessee, Saturday, noon EDT, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 14 1/2.

How to watch: ABC, Vol Network, Fubo

Syracuse

Overall offense: 467.6 yards per game

Passing: 370 yards per game

Rushing: 93 yards per game

Scoring: 34.1 points per game

Overall defense: 377.5 yards allowed per game

Passing: 227.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 150.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 29.15 points allowed per game

Tennessee

Overall offense: 447 yards per game

Passing: 221.2 yards per game

Rushing: 225.8 yards per game

Scoring: 35.7 points per game

Overall defense: 293.3 yards allowed per game

Passing: 189.3 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 103.9 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 16.8 points allowed per game

Syracuse

Passing: Kyle McCord, 4,779 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INT, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: LeQuint Allen, 1,021 yards on 228 carries, 16 TD

Receiving: Trebor Pena, 941 yards, 84 receptions, 9 TDs

Tennessee

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 2,616 yards, 19 TDS, 5 INT, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Sampson, 1,491 yards on 258 carries, 22 TDs

Receiving: Dont’e Thornton Jr., 661 yards, 26 receptions, 6 TDs

Syracuse defeated No. 8 Miami 42-38 in its regular-season finale and capped a 10-3 season with a 52-35 bowl win over Washington State.

Tennessee fell to Ohio State 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff and finished 10-3.

Syracuse hosts UConn at noon on Sept. 6. Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State on Sept. 6.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

