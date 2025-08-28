Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
No. 7 Oregon hosts Montana State in Autzen Stadium opener

AP |
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 02:42 pm IST

Montana State at No. 7 Oregon, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 27 1/2.

How to watch: Big Ten Network.

Montana State

Overall offense: 478.8 yards per game

Passing: 183.9 yards per game

Rushing: 294.9 yards per game

Scoring: 40.8 points per game

Overall defense: 311.9 yards allowed per game

Passing: 190.8 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 121.2 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 18.3 points allowed per game

Oregon :

Overall offense: 437.2 yards per game

Passing: 279.5 yards per game

Rushing: 157.9 yards per game

Scoring: 34.9 points per game

Overall defense: 315.9 yards allowed per game

Passing: 185.9 yards allowed per game

Rushing: 130.0 yards allowed per game

Scoring: 19.4 points allowed per game

Montana State

Passing: Tommy Mellott, 2,783, 31 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage.

Rushing: Scottre Humphrey, 1,386 on 199 carries, 16 TDs

Receiving: Taco Dowler, 597 yards on 38 catches, 11 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dillon Gabriel, 3,857 yards, 30 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan James, 1, 267 on 233 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Tez Johnson, 898 on 83 catches, 10 TDs

Montana State lost to North Dakota State 35-32 in the FCS title game, finishing the season 15-1.

Oregon lost to Ohio State 41-21 in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, finishing the season 13-1.

Montana State hosts South Dakota State on Sept. 6. Oregon hosts Oklahoma State on Sept. 6.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 all season. . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Follow Us On