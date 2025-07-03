Norway downed hosts Switzerland in their opening fixture of Women's Euro 2025 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win 2-1 in a tough encounter to move top of Group A. Norway battle back to beat Swiss hosts in Euro 2025 opener

Ada Hegerberg's close-range header and a Julia Stierli own goal, both in the second half, gave Norway all three points in front of 34,000 passionate fans at St Jakob-Park in baking Basel.

Temperatures were still as high as 28 degrees Celsius when the final whistle blew at the end of a roasting hot day in which Finland opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Iceland.

Norway lead Finland on goals scored after another spotty display which did little to suggest a team featuring stars like Hegerberg who also missed a penalty and Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen could win a first major honour since gold at the 2000 Olympics.

The Swiss were on the front foot for most of the first half and were unlucky not to be ahead in the 24th minute when Geraldine Reuteler smashed an effort from distance off the crossbar.

But Nadine Riesen, who had been the best player on the pitch up to that point, was on hand put the hosts ahead four minutes later.

The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder pounced when her own cross to Smilla Vallotto ricocheted back to her, allowing her to scuff in the opener off the near post.

But Hegerberg hit the Swiss with a sucker punch with her simple header gifted to her by goalkeeper Livia Peng flapping at a corner eight minutes after half-time.

And the Lyon striker roared with joy four minutes later when Stierli beat her to Graham Hansen's low cross only to divert it into her own net.

Hegerberg, whose opener was her first goal for her country this year, then wasted a glorious opportunity to double Norway's lead when she dragged her penalty well wide following a clear Reuteler handball.

The 29-year-old's blushes were saved almost immediately afterwards when VAR overturned a penalty given to Switzerland for a soft-looking foul on Riesen, and Norway held out for the win.

Earlier on Wednesday, Finland got the tournament up and running with their win over 10-player Iceland, Katariina Kosola scoring the only goal of the game with 20 minutes remaining in Thun.

The oppressive heat which has gripped much of western and southern Europe was not present in Thun, and Finland proved to be the cooler customers.

"It feels amazing. A first major tournament for me and a win feels really good," said Kosola.

"The result is important for our confidence. We need to enjoy this and then turn our attention to the next game."

Iceland were left without captain and star player Glodis Perla Viggosdottir at half-time, as the Bayern Munich centre-back was forced out of the match after twice needing treatment in the opening period.

Things got trickier for Thorsteinn Halldorsson's team when Hildur Antonsdottir was sent off in the 58th minute for two quick bookings, the second for stamping on Eveliina Summanen's ankle off the ball.

And Kosola rattled in the opening goal of the tournament as Finland took advantage of having an extra woman on the pitch, the Malmo midfielder cutting in and firing home past the outstretched fingers of Cecilia Runarsdottir.

That strike was enough for Finland who next face Norway in Sion on Sunday.

td/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.