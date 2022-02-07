Olympians Nethra and Vishnu set sail to promote yoga abroad

New Delhi

Indian sailor and Olympian Nethra Kumanan not only taught Surya Namaskar and yoga to fellow sailors in Spain, during a recent challenge, but also inspired fellow Indian sailor, Olympian Vishnu Saravanan to take up the challenge in Malta, where he’s training at present. Saravanan, infact, went a step further and involved the local children as well. And that’s when the ongoing nationwide challenge — which celebrates 75 years of Indian independence — went international! The two athletes have since been practising and praising this Indian way to stay healthy while continuing to remain in two different countries. Excerpts from their interviews:

‘As athletes, we often neglect small things’

Saravanan, 22, thought it would be a good idea to teach the benefits of yoga to children in Europe, who he’s training to sail every weekend. He says: “From the beginning, I’ve been doing a lot of yoga, it has helped me a lot because my dad is really into yoga asanas. He’s always been teaching me how the most important thing is to breathe and to keep the balance. It gives you inner peace. It’s good for you overall, and helps in whatever we do, aerobic-anaerobic exercises and weight training. At the end of the day, you need to have a good balance and yoga is a good bond between all these exercises that helps you take it to the next level.”

“I saw Nethra do it and decided to take up the challenge, too,” he says, adding: “The children followed my lead, and I told them why we do it. In the end, we were feeling very refreshed after doing the postures... Yoga is easy, everyone can do it but as athletes, we often neglect these small things and focus on the hard stuff.”

‘Trying to get Spanish people to do yoga’

For Kumanan, 24, the local involvement happened in Spain with fellow sailors. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to get people to do yoga for a while. It was fun. We had some sailors here from different countries, from Bahrain, Kuwait, Switzerland and Hungary. We had a day off, and everyone was just packing their boats, so we pulled them aside and said, we’re doing this! We taught them a few times. Growing up, I always did Surya Namaskar three or 21 times; although my parents told me to do it 108 times,” she chuckles, admitting she needs to up the ante on including more yoga in her routine. “I work with a psychologist, and we do a lot of breathing exercises, which help keep me balanced,” she adds.

‘We’re not appreciating what we have’

The two sportspersons, who are receiving training as part of India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme, feel yoga hasn’t received its due credit in the East part of the world. “I often feel we don’t appreciate yoga enough, and wish for a western life. We’re not appreciating what we have. Everyday, we should upload about yoga on social media, so that people keep getting ideas to do it. Yoga is part of Indian culture, and we should take pride in the fact that we have something that’s so popular across the world! In fact, we should teach the westerners about how good we are at it, instead of the other way round,” opines Saravanan who often sees Indians following western yoga instructors and thinks: ‘Hey, what’s wrong with you?’ (laughs) We are the ones who should be mastering and leading it!”

Is India sailing well for next Olympics?

2021 was the first time that four Indian sailors, in three categories, qualified for the Olympics on merit. Kumanan, the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics, says: “Our qualification brought a lot of light to the sport, so much so that we were able to carry on doing what we want to do, and a lot of new people (like little girls) wanted to start sailing seeing us. It’s such an honour to be able to influence and attract people to the sport, which nobody even knows in India.”

Saravanan, on the other hand is the youngest Indian to feature in a sailing competition, and adds: “We have broken the barrier of qualification. It was just a dream for India to qualify for sailing, and now everyone wants to beat us, which is a great motivator for them. I often tell kids (I teach) to be consistent because results are not visible in one day.”

