Olympic-bound Indian shooters to get vaccinated on Thursday ahead of Croatia tour

Olympic-bound Indian shooters will get vaccinated on Thursday before leaving for Zagreb, Croatia on May 11 in a chartered flight to participate in the European Championship, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said on Monday.

The competition is scheduled to be held from May 20 to June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training before directly leaving for Tokyo to participate at the Olympics beginning in July.

"All the arrangements have been made in association with the Croatian Shooting Federation," the governing body of the sport in the country said in a release.

"The NRAI has also made arrangements for a chartered flight for the entire squad to fly to Zagreb, in order to nullify the threat of contracting infection to the maximum."

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19, which has left the health care system in complete shambles with most hospitals struggling with essential supplies like oxygen, ventilators, beds and life-saving medicines.

The apex body said that the shooters will be vaccinated on Thursday ahead of their departure.

"It was also announced that all members of the squad including coaches and officials, would be vaccinated by May 06, 2021, before their departure," NRAI said.

"The NRAI has also accommodated the private coaches and support staff of the Shooters in the arrangement."

Last month, India had named a 15-member squad for the Tokyo Olympics.