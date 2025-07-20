Shortstop Otto Lopez drove in all three runs as the host Miami Marlins won again, defeating the Kansas City Royals, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon. Otto Lopez does heavy lifting in Marlins win over Royals

Lopez's two-run double in the eighth inning snapped a 1-1 score.

Xavier Edwards added a triple, a double and two runs scored as the Marlins improved to 21-10 over their past 31 games.

Salvador Perez led the Royals with a homer, which tied the score 1-1 in the top of the eighth inning.

The game was decided by the bullpens as Ronny Henriquez earned the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his third save.

Reliever Lucas Erceg took the loss.

Miami's Cal Quantrill pitched a season-high six innings, allowing two hits , no walks and no runs while striking out three.

Michael Wacha also pitched six innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one run with one strikeout.

Miami got off to a good start. In the top of the first inning, Quantrill got the Royals in order with the help of Lopez, who threw out Jonathan India after making a backhand stab in the hole.

In the bottom of the first, Edwards led off with a triple down the right-field line. The Royals brought the infield in, but Edwards - with his great speed - scored without a throw on Lopez's groundout to third baseman Maikel Garcia.

The Marlins continued to play good defense after that as center fielder Dane Myers made a running catch in the right-center gap to end the second inning; and Quantrill picked off speedy Tyler Tolbert off of first base in the third.

Miami threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs. However, Myers grounded out.

Kansas City tied the score, 1-1, in the eighth as Perez slugged his 14th homer of the season 413 feet to center. The exit velocity was 107 mph.

In the bottom of the eighth, Graham Pauley walked, Edwards doubled, and - after Jesus Sanchez was intentionally walked - Lopez banged his two-run double off the left-field wall. That hit had an exit velocity of 108 mph.

