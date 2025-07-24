MELBOURNE, Australia — Owen Farrell has been selected on the bench in a British and Irish Lions overhaul for the second test against Australia that includes three changes to the starting lineup that won the first test 27-19 in Brisbane last weekend. Owen Farrell returns to Lions bench as Andy Farrell makes 3 changes for second test

Farrell led the Lions in their last midweek tour game against the First Nations and Pasifika squad and is now set to make his first test appearance since England's World Cup campaign in 2023 on Saturday.

His father, head coach Andy Farrell, recalled Bundee Aki to start at inside center to replace Sione Tuipulotu in the only change to the starting backline.

England's Ollie Chessum was drafted in to partner skipper Maro Itoje as a replacement for injured Ireland lock Joe McCarthy and Andrew Porter replaced Ellis Genge at loosehead, giving the Lions an all-Ireland frontrow.

Joining Owen Farrell on the bench will be Jac Morgan, restoring a Welsh player to the match 23 after an absence last weekend.

Australia coach Joe Schmidt made three changes to his starting pack with blindside flanker Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton returning from injuries to add some size and weight and hooker David Porecki joining the frontrow.

Langi Gleeson returns as forward cover on the eight-man reserves bench, which only has two backs — scrumhalf Tate McDermott and utility Ben Donaldson.

The Wallabies need a win on Saturday in Melbourne to keep the three-test series alive.

The Lions are now 7-0 in Australia, including the 27-19 victory in last week's first test against the Wallabies and wins over Super Rugby franchises Western Force,Queensland Reds, Waratahs and Brumbies and two invitational teams.

The Lions have taken leads into the Melbourne match in the last two tours to Australia in 2001 and 2013 but lost the second test there both times. In 2001, Australia rallied to clinch the series in Sydney in the third test. The Lions won the Sydney decider 12 years ago.

Squads:

Australia: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Tom Lynagh, Jake Gordon; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Nick Frost, Allan Ala’alatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Tom Robertson, Jeremy Wiliams, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson.

British and Irish Lions: Hugo Keenan , Tommy Freeman , Huw Jones , Bundee Aki , James Lowe , Finn Russell , Jamison Gibson-Park ; Jack Conan , Tom Curry , Tadhg Beirne , Ollie Chessum , Maro Itoje , Tadhg Furlong , Dan Sheehan , Andrew Porter . Reserves: Ronan Kelleher , Ellis Genge . Will Stuart , James Ryan , Jac Morgan , Alex Mitchell , Owen Farrell , Blair Kinghorn .

