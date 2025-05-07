Padres star CF Jackson Merrill (hamstring) returns from injury

San Diego Padres star center fielder Jackson Merrill was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's road game against the New York Yankees. HT Image

Merrill missed the previous 24 games since injuring his right hamstring, He last played on April 6.

The injury occurred less than a week after Merrill agreed to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension through the 2034 season.

The 2024 All-Star was batting fourth and playing center field in Tuesday's game against New York.

"I'm excited for that adrenaline rush," Merrill told reporters before Tuesday's game. "Haven't had it in a while."

Merrill started strong, hitting .378 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 10 games before the injury.

The toughest thing for Merrill was watching his teammates play games. He wanted to be playing.

"For me, I didn't want to wait at all," Merrill said. "I would've played hurt all year if I could've. That was more their decision internally. But I appreciate the care they had for me."

Merrill went 2-for-6 in two rehab games for Triple-A El Paso over the weekend.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Merrill was ready to go.

"Just a very professional rehab," Shildt said. "He dominated every day what he was able to do. ... Great to have him back."

Merrill, 22, hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 156 games in his rookie campaign. He was runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year honors behind Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.

Merrill's clutch exploits have become known as "Merrill Madness" in San Diego.

San Diego expects to have second baseman Jake Cronenworth back later this week. He started a rehab stint at El Paso on Tuesday night.

Cronenworth is batting .257 with two homers and five RBIs in nine games this season.

San Diego also optioned catcher Luis Campusano to El Paso to clear a roster spot for Merrill. Campusano is hitless in six at-bats for the Padres this season.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.