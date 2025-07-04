Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira is hoping teenage sensation Estevao Willian can wave goodbye to the Brazilian team's fans by producing "one amazing game" and helping them beat his future employers Chelsea in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final. Palmeiras ask for 'amazing game' from Estevao against future employers Chelsea

Winger Estevao, 18, will leave Palmeiras at the end of the tournament in the United States to join Chelsea in a big-money transfer that was agreed more than a year ago.

The side from Sao Paulo hope that facing his future employers will provide Estevao with extra motivation to impress at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

"I don't speak with him , but he knows what he needs to do tomorrow and I hope he gives his best for the owners of Chelsea," Ferreira told reporters.

"They see him as a player of potential with all the quality he has. It will be an opportunity for him to show how good he is so all I expect from him is to give his maximum, to attack, defend and maybe score a goal to give a goodbye to our fans."

Ferreira added: "We helped him to grow as a man and a professional so it can be a good moment to give him a goodbye with one amazing game and maybe, you never know, with one goal."

Palmeiras, who lost to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup in its old guise in 2022, are hoping to strike another blow for South America against Europe at the tournament.

Chelsea have already lost to Brazilian opposition in Philadelphia when they fell to Flamengo in the group stage, and Palmeiras could have the bigger backing inside the stadium on Friday.

Ferreira expects locals to support his team on what is the United States' Independence Day holiday.

"Yes we are the underdogs but it can be a good moment because tomorrow, if I am not wrong, it is the Independence Day against the English," Ferreira smiled.

"We are up against a big team with a lot of talent, young players also, but we have one dream and now we will fight for it with open eyes and give our maximum tomorrow."

as/pb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.