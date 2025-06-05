Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi
Panthers endure uncharacteristic playoff collapse in losing Game 1 of Cup Final to Oilers

AP |
Jun 05, 2025 10:58 AM IST

For nearly three full years under coach Paul Maurice, the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were unbeatable in the playoffs when holding a lead through either one or two periods.

Until Wednesday night.

In a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers blamed themselves for playing too conservatively in allowing the Oilers to score three straight goals and squander a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

“Just not let up. Don’t sit back,” said Sam Bennett, who scored twice, including his franchise single-postseason-record 12th. “We’ve been really good all year at not sitting back with the lead, and for whatever reason we sat back tonight.”

It was an uncharacteristic collapse for a Florida team that had won 31 consecutive playoff games under Maurice when holding the lead at the intermission break. Worse yet, the Panthers actually blew a two-goal lead in an outing Leon Draisaitl sealed by converting Connor McDavid’s centering pass 19:29 into overtime.

It came on the power play, and 1:12 after Tomas Nosek was penalized for delay of game after lifting the puck over the glass.

Maurice was more concerned with how the Panthers performed well before Nosek entered the penalty box in an outing they were outshot 24-8 from the beginning of the third period.

“I think we had some real good pressure. They get it back and then there were some plays we didn’t compete,” he said. “I thought we were a little safe with the puck.”

Florida dropped to 8-3 on the road this postseason and trails a series for the first time since losing the first two games of its second-round meeting against Toronto, which the Panthers rallied to win in Game 7.

Game 2 of the Cup Final series is in Edmonton on Friday night.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Panthers endure uncharacteristic playoff collapse in losing Game 1 of Cup Final to Oilers
