PITTSBURGH — Paul Skenes struck out nine and gave up three hits in six innings, Oneil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes drove in two runs each, and the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second straight game, 6-0 on Sunday. Paul Skenes dominant again, striking out 9 in 6 innings as Pirates blank D-backs 6-0

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Skenes is the first pitcher to have an ERA below 2 through his first 45 starts. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year sits at 1.89 for his career and 1.83 this year, which leads the majors.

Skenes is the only starter this season who hasn't allowed a first-inning run. He struck out two in the first, including Geraldo Perdomo, who hadn't fanned in a league-best 39 straight at-bats.

Jake McCarthy had a one-out triple in the second, but Skenes struck out James McCann and retired Alek Thomas on a popup to short. Skenes also worked around a leadoff double by Tristin English in the third.

Cruz walked leading off the Pirates second and the majors stolen base leader with 34 was off and running when Tommy Pham singled to center field on a 1-2 pitch from Zac Gallen for a 1-0 lead.

Gallen allowed four runs on five hits in six innings. Arizona scored one run in the three-game series, winning 1-0 in 11 innings Friday night.

Skenes hit Eugenio Suárez with a 3-2 pitch leading off the fourth and McCarthy doubled him to third with one out. Skenes then struck out McCann on three pitches and Thomas on six.

Skenes has allowed one run or fewer in 14 of 22 starts this season after doing it 14 times as a rookie.

The D-backs head to Detroit to begin a series against the Tigers on Monday, and the Pirates play at San Francisco.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.