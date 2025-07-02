SEATTLE — Salvador Perez hit a pivotal two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Tuesday night for just their second with in 10 games. Perez’s 2-run double keys Royals over Mariners 6-3 for 2nd win in 10 games

Perez lofted a fly ball off Emerson Hancock that center fielder Julio Rodríguez lost in the twilight sky and dropped for a two-run double. Rodríguez climbed the center-field wall, trying to rob a home run, but he misjudged the ball and it bounced to the wall as the Royals took a 5-1 lead.

Ben Williamson hit an RBI double in the bottom half and scored on J.P. Crawford's single off Michael Lorenzen.

Five relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings of one-hit relief. Lucas Erceg entered with two on in the seventh and got a double-play grounder and a groundout, and Carlos Estévez pitched a perfect ninth for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Kansas City built a 3-0 lead on Maikel Garcia's run-scoring single in the first and a two-run second that included an RBI double by Nick Loftin, who scored when Kyle Isbel grounded into a forceout.

Randy Arozarena homered in the bottom half, his 11th this season and third in four at-bats.

After Angel Zerpa walked Dylan Moore starting the seventh, Cole Young grounded into a double play and Crawford grounded out.

Perez moved past Alex Gordon for sixth place on the Royals hits list with 1,646.

Seattle RHP Logan Gilbert and Kansas City Noah Cameron started Wednesday in the third game of the four-game set.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.