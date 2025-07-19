PHOENIX — Brandon Pfaadt pitched seven scoreless innings, Geraldo Perdomo had two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Friday night. Pfaadt pitches 7 scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Cardinals

Pfaadt allowed four hits with six strikeouts and no walks in his second straight sterling start. Adrian Del Castillo had three hits, an RBI and scored twice against Andre Pallante after being called up from Triple-A Reno.

St. Louis scored three runs off John Curtiss in the ninth, on Victor Scott II's two-run homer and Pedro Pagés' run-scoring single. The Cardinals have lost four of six.

Pfaadt tossed a career-high eight innings against San Diego in his last start before the All-Star break, allowing two runs on four hits.

The right-hander allowed two hits through the first six innings before the Cardinals got two on in the seventh. Pfaadt struck out Jordan Walker and got Pagés on a weak fly to center to end the inning.

Pallante allowed seven runs on eight hits in six innings against Washington in his last start before the All-Star break.

The right-hander kicked off the second half of the season with another shaky outing.

Herrera hit a run-scoring single off Pallante in the second inning and Perdomo followed with a two-run single. Del Castillo had a run-scoring single in the third, followed by Alek Thomas' RBI groundout.

Blaze Alexander chased Pallante with a run-scoring double that put Arizona up 6-0 in the fifth.

Pallante allowed six runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Thomas made an acrobatic catch against the wall in left-center to rob Walker of extra bases in the fifth inning.

The Cardinals went 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

St. Louis RHP Sonny Gray faces Arizona RHP Rhyne Nelson in the middle game of the three-game series Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.