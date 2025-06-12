Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
Poland coach resigns after dispute with star striker Robert Lewandowski

AP
Jun 12, 2025 01:51 PM IST

Poland coach resigns after dispute with star striker Robert Lewandowski

WARSAW, Poland — The coach of Poland's national soccer team announced Thursday has resigned as head coach, days after a spat with star striker Robert Lewandowski.

“I have come to the conclusion that, given the current situation, the best decision for the good of the national team is my resignation from the position of head coach,” Michał Probierz said in a statement published by the Polish Football Association.

Probierz stripped Barcelona striker Lewandowski of his position as team captain on the eve of a World Cup qualifier against Finland earlier this week, and named Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zieliński as the new captain.

Lewandowski reacted by saying he would no longer play for the national team as long as Probierz remains head coach. Poland went on to suffer an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Finland, to put its qualifications hopes into jeopardy.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski, who has played a record 158 games for his country and is the leading scorer with 85 goals, is arguably the most outstanding player in the history of Polish soccer.

Lewandowski pulled out of last Friday's friendly over Moldova, citing tiredness from a La Liga title-winning season with Barcelona.

Probierz, who took over in September 2023 after the disappointing tenure of Fernando Santos, managed to secure qualification for the 2024 European Championship but has since struggled.

The Polish Football Association’s president, Cezary Kulesza, had summoned Probierz on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

“I give coaches a lot of freedom, but with that comes responsibility. I expect results, first and foremost," Kulesza said. “These were difficult days for the fans of the national team."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

