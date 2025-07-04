Former skipper Dave Porecki will make his first start for the Wallabies since the 2023 World Cup when they play Fiji in Newcastle on Sunday, with Harry Wilson retaining the captaincy. Porecki back for Wallabies with Wilson captain against Fiji

In their only game before three Tests against the British and Irish Lions, Porecki will bed down in an experienced front row alongside veterans James Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa.

It marks a remarkable comeback for the 32-year-old hooker, who was sidelined for most of 2024 with a bad Achilles issue after leading the side at the World Cup in France.

Nick Frost and Jeremy Williams reignite their second-row partnership.

Wilson keeps the captain's armband, directing operations from the back of the scrum with Fraser McReight and Langi Gleeson on flanker duties.

Regular flanker Rob Valetini arguably Australia's best player and giant lock Will Skelton were nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

They are both reportedly battling calf injuries in a worry ahead of the Lions series starting in Brisbane on July 19.

Tate McDermott will start as scrum-half while first-choice Jake Gordon deals with a hamstring niggle, with Nic White on the bench and Noah Lolesio at flyhalf.

The ever-consistent Len Ikitau partners dynamic Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in midfield, while Max Jorgensen returns from an ankle injury on the left wing, Harry Potter will be on the right wing and Tom Wright at fullback.

"The whole squad has worked hard on and off the field and reconnected well with a short runway from our assembly through to the Test on Sunday against Fiji," said head coach Joe Schmidt.

"I think the players and the wider management are keen to get underway, especially in front of a big crowd in Newcastle, as we kick off an exciting but incredibly demanding 2025 Test match schedule."

Australia :

Tom Wright; Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson , Fraser McReight, Langi Gleeson; Jeremy Williams, Nick Frost; Allan Alaalatoa, David Porecki, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Carlo Tizzano, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu

