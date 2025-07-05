Will Jordan edged closer to New Zealand's all-time Test try scoring record after bagging two more against France in Dunedin on Saturday. Prolific Jordan closes on All Blacks try record in nervy France win

The outside back, who can play wing or fullback, took his tally to 40 Test tries from 42 All Blacks appearances, and is nine short of the record held by Doug Howlett.

Of the top 10 scorers in All Blacks history, Jordan has by far the highest strike rate, scoring an average of 0.95 tries per match.

"It's certainly something I've thought of before," Jordan admitted after a tense 31-27 victory over France.

"I mean, ultimately would be something that would be pretty cool to do, but there's a wee way to go."

Jordan's first try against France drew him level with former fullback Ben Smith, who was seventh on the all-time list for New Zealand with 39 tries.

His second put him just five behind teammate Beauden Barrett.

"To me it's going out there and filling my role I guess as a back-three player," Jordan said.

"Scoring tries is a part of that, just trying to fill my role, trying to pop up and create opportunities for the team."

Performances like Jordan's on Saturday prove his worth to this All Blacks team.

New Zealand were lacklustre against a touring French team without most of their best players and with eight debutants in the matchday 23.

Jordan's incisiveness with the ball in hand, his ability to beat his man, and an uncanny gift of wriggling free of a tackler when close to the line, make him indispensable.

Without his heroics, France's recent impressive record against New Zealand could have been improved even more.

"We knew they were coming here with a point to prove," Jordan said of the under-strength French team.

"For myself, personally, this is the first time we've beaten the French. It was 0-3 before this, so certainly no complacency from my end.

" was just a little bit clunky, first Test of the year."

Jordan said his team would improve ahead of the second match in Wellington, but the All Blacks have won just two of the eight matches they have played there since 2007, losing four times.

bes/dh

