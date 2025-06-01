Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Jaguars register a fighting win over U Mumba TT in UTT

PTI |
Jun 01, 2025 07:54 PM IST

Pune Jaguars register a fighting win over U Mumba TT in UTT

Ahmedabad, PBG Pune Jaguars made a remarkable comeback to down U Mumba TT 9-6 on points and open their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 campaign on a rousing note here on Sunday..

HT Image
HT Image

In the opening match of the day, world no. 71 Lillian Bardet of France displayed fast hands and complete control over his shots, especially forehand to stun 39th ranked Alvaro Robles of Spain 2-1 in first men's singles to hand U Mumbai the initial advantage..

Word no. 12 Bernadette Szocs of Romania defeated world no. 48 Dina Meshref of Egypt 2-1 for U Mumba..

Despite the loss, Meshref gave her higher-ranked opponent a tough fight but fell short eventually as Scozs used her booming smashes from both forehand and backhand to great effect when it mattered most..

The Indo-Egyptian pair of young Anirban Ghosh and Meshref then joined hands and prevailed over Indo-Romanian pair of Akash Pal and Scozs 2-1 in fiercely contested mixed doubles contest..

Anirban Ghosh then prevailed over Akash Pal 2-1 in the reverse men's singles match to level the scores of the contest for Pune Jaguars.

With both the level at 6-6 points after four matches, the women's singles match between U Mumba's Swastika Ghosh and Pune Jaguars' Reeth Rishya turned out to be decider, where the latter came out victorious..

Reeth defeated Swastika 3-0 to take Pune Jaguars home..

In the league stage of UTT league, a game is won when a player scores first 11 points, with a golden point used deciding games that are tied at 10-10..

A team wins a tie by winning the most games. At the league stage, a team wins a tie by winning at least eight out of the 15 total games.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Pune Jaguars register a fighting win over U Mumba TT in UTT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On