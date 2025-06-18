Queensland hold off NSW to force State of Origin decider

A rejuvenated Queensland forced a decider in the best-of-three State of Origin rugby league series on Wednesday, after a 26-24 upset over New South Wales in wet conditions. HT Image

Playing on neutral territory at Perth's Optus Stadium in front of 57,000 fans, underdog Queensland mustered their famed resilience to build a formidable 26-6 lead before fending off a late rally from the Blues.

Under pressure after an 18-6 home defeat in the opener, Queensland left out skipper Daly Cherry-Evans the first mid-series axing of a Maroons captain since Trevor Gillmeister in 1996.

Their inspired first-half-performance through damp weather ensured the series will be decided on July 9 in Sydney.

"We had a really good first-half... we kept working and turning up for each other," Queensland captain Cameron Munster said.

The Blues were left stunned by the early onslaught as their dreams of winning a fourth straight game for the first time since 1997 quickly faded away.

They dominated with four tries in the second-half, but were left to rue three missed conversions from Zac Lomax.

"We still had utmost confidence in what we could do, but was disappointing because it was there for the taking," NSW captain Isaah Yeo said.

The Blues continued their high-octane approach from game one with Brian To'o pouncing in the sixth minute for the opening try.

Queensland hit back when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow produced two brilliant tries in a scintillating seven-minute burst.

He dived over the line in the right corner before bettering that effort by touching down after a spectacular pluck from high above.

As puddles started forming on the turf after the interval, NSW's chances of a comeback appeared unlikely.

But a lift of intensity resulted in tries to To'o and Stephen Crichton.

Queensland were left rattled when To'o completed his hat-trick in the 64th minute and an Angus Crichton try ensured a nerve-wracking finish.

The Blues were relentless in the dying stages but could not push past a desperate Queensland, who claimed their first victory at Optus Stadium after defeats in 2019 and 2022.

Perth, the west coast capital where Australian rules football holds sway, will have a team in the National Rugby League for the first time in three decades when the Bears join the competition in 2027.

