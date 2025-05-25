Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rafael Devers' RBI single sends Boston past Baltimore 6-5 in 10 innings in DH opener

AP |
May 25, 2025 02:25 AM IST

Rafael Devers' RBI single sends Boston past Baltimore 6-5 in 10 innings in DH opener

BOSTON — Rafael Devers grounded a single up the middle to drive in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday, lifting the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the opener of a split doubleheader.

HT Image
HT Image

Wearing their “Fenway Greens” alternate uniforms that debuted this month and match the color of the Green Monster, the Red Sox had a solo homer each by Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Abraham Toro.

Devers entered the day batting .419 with 28 RBIs in 20 games in May, and led the majors with 47 RBIs overall.

Ramón Urías had a first-inning, two-run double for Baltimore, which lost for the 10th time and 11 games and looks to avoid being swept in a doubleheader for the third time this season.

Baltimore moved ahead 5-2 with a three-run fifth.

Toro’s drive into the Orioles’ bullpen — the third homer allowed by starter Zach Eflin, who gave up a career worst-tying eight runs and four homers in his last start — cut in to 5-3. Boston tied it with two runs in the sixth; the first coming on shortstop Gunner Henderson’s throwing error and the other on Nick Sogard’s ground out.

Greg Weissert worked a hitless top of the 10th.

A day after scoring 19 runs in a blowout victory — including 13 in the eighth inning — the Red Sox got first-inning solo shots from Duran and Abreu.

The game was the makeup of Friday night’s rainout and started after a 26-minute rain delay.

With automatic runner Ceddanne Rafaela on second, Devers hit his grounder off Gregory Soto , scoring Rafaela easily.

The Orioles fell to 4-16 in May.

The Orioles starter is TBA. Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito is slated to start the nightcap.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Rafael Devers' RBI single sends Boston past Baltimore 6-5 in 10 innings in DH opener
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On