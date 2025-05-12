Rajput urges Kohli to stay, backs Bumrah to lead

New Delhi, Former India coach and manager Lalchand Rajput has urged Virat Kohli to play the upcoming Test series against England as he believes the national team cannot "afford to lose" his wealth of experience on such a demanding tour. HT Image

Uncertainty looms over 36-year-old Kohli's Test future following Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement. Speculation is growing that the former skipper may follow Rohit out of the Test arena ahead of India's five-match Test series in England.

He stressed that Kohli's experience, and unmatched batting pedigree are irreplaceable.

"He is one of the greatest players India has produced. If you look at his record, I don't think anybody can come very near," Rajput told 'PTI Videos' in an interview.

The former India captain has 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. He is also India's most successful Test captain ever, having led the country to 40 wins out of 68 Tests.

"...I feel he should be playing in the England tour. His presence brings calm, authority, and a wealth of knowledge in these demanding conditions," he added.

While Shubman Gill has emerged as a frontrunner for Test captaincy, Rajput believes Jasprit Bumrah should be the preferred for now.

"Whenever Rohit wasn't there, Bumrah captained. Even in the World Test Championship final in England, he led the team. With that experience, I would look at him as the captain for this tour," Rajput said.

"Shubman Gill is being prepared for future leadership. This is the ideal time to let him grow under Bumrah's leadership. Leading in England is not easy; it affects your batting and requires split-second decision-making," he exclaimed.

Adding to the complexity of the tour is the likely absence of seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, and possibly even limitations on Bumrah's availability due to his well-documented fitness management.

"If both Bumrah and Shami miss matches, it's a major dent," Rajput admitted.

"Bowling in England isn't just about pace it's about skill and discipline. We'll lose a wealth of experience if they aren't available."

The departure of senior players creates lots of opportunities for younger players and Sai Sudharsan is one of them.

Rajput praised the youngster's temperament and domestic performances, suggesting he could slot into the top three.

"Test cricket is about temperament and scoring big hundreds. Sai has shown that in domestic cricket. I would like to see him bat at No.3, with Jaiswal and Gill opening," Rajput said.

"That way, he can handle the new ball if an early wicket falls...Coming straight from the IPL, how quickly he adapts to red-ball cricket and English conditions will be the key," he concluded.

