Sunday, May 18, 2025
Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for record-extending seventh time

Reuters |
May 18, 2025 07:34 PM IST

MOTOR-RALLY-PORTUGAL/ (TV):Rallying-Ogier wins in Portugal for record-extending seventh time

May 18 - Toyota's Sebastien Ogier won Rally Portugal for a record-extending seventh time on Sunday after capitalising on an overnight lead handed to him when Ott Tanak faced technical issues.

HT Image
HT Image

Ogier, the eight-times world champion, had been behind Tanak since Friday but the Hyundai driver struggled with a power steering issue that dropped him out of the lead when he lost more than 45 seconds as a result.

That gave Ogier a 27.6-second lead heading into Sunday's finale and the Frenchman did not relinquish it as he powered to a second victory of the season to add to his opening round win in Monte Carlo.

With co-driver Vincent Landais, Ogier finished 8.7 seconds ahead of Tanak despite the Estonian's attempt at a late comeback, while Kalle Rovanpera finished third, a further 3.5 seconds back.

"I think it's something I can be proud of, the way I have managed to stay competitive after all these years," Ogier, 41, said.

"Ott was just flying crazy, but maybe a bit too much actually ... On our side, race management is definitely a craft we have, so I'm happy. Seven times here in Portugal, not too bad."

Tanak went for broke on the final day but ultimately ran out of stages to catch up to Ogier, whose victory gave Toyota its fifth win in as many rounds.

"A great disappointment, we are still too fragile to compete with Toyota. But at least the performance on the new chassis is good, so at least we've done some good job," he said.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans retained the overall world championship lead but the Briton saw it cut to 30 points over Rovanpera, with Ogier in third place and Tanak fourth.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Sunday, May 18, 2025
