Rasmussen throws 6 shutout innings, Rays beat Marlins 4-0

AP |
May 18, 2025 04:46 AM IST

MIAMI — Drew Rasmussen threw a season-high six innings of four-hit ball, Yandy Díaz had two hits and two RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

Jonathan Arranda and Chandler Simpson singled twice and drove in a run each for the Rays, who scored their runs in the fifth inning against Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara.

Rasmussen struck out seven for his first win since March 31.

Simpson left in the ninth after he was thrown out the plate and collided with Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. Simpson remained on the ground while tended to by the training staff before walking to the dugout.

Alcantara , who lost his sixth straight outing, gave up four runs and five hits in five innings.

Arranda capped the outburst against Alcantara with an RBI single. Díaz hit a two-run single and Simpson opened the scoring with an RBI single.

Alcantara flashed his 2022 NL Cy Young form over the first four innings. The right-hander retired 11 straight before José Caballero reached on an infield single and Danny Jansen was hit by a pitch in the fifth. Alcántara also struggled holding base runners as Caballero stole two bases and Simpson swiped one.

Edwin Uceta, Garret Cleavinger and Pete Fairbanks each threw an inning of relief for the Rays.

Facing an 0-2 count against Alcantara with two out, Díaz took back-to-back balls before hitting an opposite-field line drive to right that made it 3-0.

Simpson is hitting is .404 in 14 road games this season.

Shane Baz is scheduled to start the series finale for the Rays on Sunday against Cal Quantrill .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
