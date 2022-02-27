Ravi Dahiya makes golden return at Yasar Dogu wrestling meet

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya made a rousing return to the mat with gold in the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul on Sunday. Dahiya defeated Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in a thrilling 61kg final.

In a see-saw attacking contest, Dahiya was trailing 8-10 and drew level with his last move to come on top as Abdullaev lost his challenge. It was a revenge for the Indian who had lost to the Uzbek wrestler in Poland last year.

Dahiya, who won the Olympics silver in 57kg, was competing in a higher weight division but proved too strong for his opponents before he met his equal in Abdullaev, who beat Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov of Krygyzstan 7-0 in the semi-finals.

Dahiya defeated Mohammadbagher Esmaeil Yakhkeshi of Iran 9-2 by fall in the semis. He made a cautious start with the Iranian showing good defence. Dahiya scored the first point through a step out but conceded two points going into the break. In the second period, floodgates opened as Dahiya stepped up his attacks, stitching one move after another. The Iranian struggled to keep up with Dahiya’s high pace and soon found himself under a heap of points. Dahiya finally pinned his rival with seconds left in the bout.

Dahiya was busy all through and reached the final having won four rounds. He started with a 7-0 win over compatriot Mangal Kadyan and followed it up with a 7-2 victory against Shamil Makhmudovitch Omarov of Italy. He then beat Nicholas Daniel Megaludis of USA 10-1 in the quarter-finals.

In 92kg, Deepak Punia defeated Mirlan Chynybekov of Kyrgyzstan 8-2 in the repechage round. He will face Kazakhstan's Elkhan Assadov in the bronze medal bout.

