The Cincinnati Reds return home one last time before the All-Star break and will take on the Miami Marlins to begin a seven-game homestand on Monday that offers a chance to move up in the National League Central standings and the wild-card race. Reds, Marlins head into series looking to continue improvement

Monday marks the start of a four-game series between the two squads, both of which have improved their play of late. The Reds are 16-11 since June 6, while the Marlins have taken 10 of their last 13 games. Miami took two of three when the teams faced each other in South Florida back in April.

Right-hander Janson Junk is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season and his ninth appearance since the Marlins promoted him in May. He's coming off a tough-luck loss to the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday. He gave up just two runs on six hits over six innings and struck out seven with no walks in a 2-1 defeat.

Junk will see the Reds for the first time.

Cincinnati will counter with righty Brady Singer , who pitched just three innings in Boston last Tuesday and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks before rain forced the suspension of that game until the following day.

He has two career starts against the Marlins, including a win in Miami on April 23 when he gave up two runs on four hits and no walks over six innings. Singer fanned eight in the 5-2 victory.

The Reds are coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Phillies. Austin Hays' eighth home run of the season was the only hit the Reds got in losing the rubber match of the series.

Only one Reds player, Elly De La Cruz, was named to the NL All-Star Team on Sunday. The shortstop, 23, leads the team with 18 home runs, 60 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He's also been swinging the bat well of late, hitting .339 over his last 15 games with eight multi-hit games in that span.

While De La Cruz was expected to make the NL squad, some fans had hoped center fielder TJ Friedl and starting pitcher Andrew Abbott would join him. However, manager Terry Francona announced just one name to the team before Sunday's game.

"I wanted it to be upbeat, because it's very much an honor for Elly," Francona said, according to MLB.com. "I also wanted some of the guys to know that we care, like Friedl and Abbott. I love this team. We may have one All-Star right now, but I will take this team."

Miami fell 3-1 to Milwaukee on Sunday. Heriberto Hernandez had two of the Marlins' three hits in the loss, including a home run.

The Marlins also had just one representative make the All-Star Game. Left fielder Kyle Stowers tops the team with 16 homers and 46 RBIs. He's batting .333 in his last 13 games with six homers.

"As good as a performer as he has been during this first half, Kyle is equally as impressive off the field," said his manager, Clayton McCullough, to MLB.com. "It's the way he treats everyone. He's growing into a real leader on our team, and that's not just because of how he's played. It's about how accountable he is to his actions and the care factor he has."

Field Level Media

