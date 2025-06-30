Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Reds release INF Jeimer Candelario after struggles

Reuters |
Jun 30, 2025 06:57 AM IST

The Cincinnati Reds officially released infielder Jeimer Candelario on Sunday after he cleared waivers following his designation for assignment on Monday.

Candelario, 31, was only halfway through a three-year, $45 million contract he signed before the 2024 season that made him the Reds' highest-priced free agent in five years.

The veteran first and third baseman had been on the injured list since late April due to a lumbar spine strain. The Reds reinstated him from the injured list on Monday as he ran out of time on a minor league rehabilitation assignment and have let him go while owing him nearly $23 million.

Candelario played in 22 games, with 12 starts at third base and seven starts at first, before going on the IL. He batted an abysmal .113 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. His last game was on April 27, when he went 0-for-4 as a designated hitter in an 8-1 road win against the Colorado Rockies.

In his first season in Cincinnati, he made 112 appearances and batted .225 with 20 homers, 23 doubles and 56 RBIs.

Following stints with the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers , Candelario had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023, split between the Washington Nationals and Cubs. He batted .251 with career highs of 22 homers and 70 RBIs, prompting the Reds to pursue him in free agency.

The Reds have moved forward with Christian Encarnacion-Strand at third base and Spencer Steer at first as their main corner infielders.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

