Reds score 10 runs in first inning of 13-9 win over Astros

AP |
May 11, 2025 08:09 AM IST

HOUSTON — Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer in Cincinnati’s 10-run first inning as the Reds pounced on Lance McCullers early and held on for a 13-9 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

HT Image
HT Image

McCullers , who was making just his second start since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, struggled with command. He walked leadoff hitter TJ Friedl before plunking Matt McLain on the backside.

Cruz then smacked an opposite field homer to left field to make it 3-0.

McCullers walked two more batters with one out before Tyler Stephenson hit an RBI single. Will Benson followed with an RBI double to make it 5-0 and chase McCullers.

He was replaced by Logan VanWey but the Reds kept piling on, sending 15 batters to the plate before Santiago Espinal finally struck out to end the inning.

McLain hit a two-run homer in the third inning to make it 12-1.

Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer in the third as part of six Astros runs that cut the lead to five. An RBI single by Jeremy Peña got Houston within 12-8 in the fifth. But Cincinnati’s big first inning was too much for Houston to overcome as it lost for the fourth time in six games.

Cincinnati starter Brady Singer allowed nine hits and seven runs in 2 1/3 innings and Graham Ashcraft yielded one hit and struck out four in 1 2/3 innings for the win.

Houston’s Jose Altuve left in the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

De La Cruz’s home run that started Cincinnati’s scoring in the first.

It’s the eighth time since 1969 that the Astros have allowed 10 or more runs in an inning and the first time since the Rangers scored 11 in the third on Aug. 19, 2013, a season in which Houston lost a franchise-worst 111 games.

Houston RHP Ronel Blanco opposes RHP Chase Petty in the series finale Sunday.

MLB: /hub/MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
