Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Relief for Delhi FC, SC Bengaluru as relegation from I-League stayed

PTI |
May 28, 2025 10:28 AM IST

New Delhi, In a major reprieve for Delhi FC and Sporting Club Bengaluru, the All India Football Federation's Appeal Committee has stayed their relegation from I-League until a final decision is reached on their submissions challenging the AIFF's disciplinary panel ruling.

The two interim orders, dated May 24 and currently in possession with PTI, revealed that both the clubs had appealed against the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's decisions that would have demoted them from the 2024–25 I-League season after they finished among the bottom two of the 12-team competition.

Chaired by Justice Rajesh Tandon, with Ashok K Tripathi and Priyanka Mishra as members, the Appeal Committee noted that the circumstances warranted keeping any relegation-related action "in abeyance" until the final hearing.

"On behalf of AIFF, time has been sought for 2 days to file the objections however, the circumstances of the case warrant that any order passed for relegation shall remain in abeyance and shall not be acted upon till the final hearing of the present appeal itself," both the orders stated.

In its appeal, Sporting Club Bengaluru argued that Namdhari FC had fielded an "ineligible player" during a match, a breach that they claim entitles them to three points.

Their advocate argued that the Disciplinary Committee overlooked crucial provisions , and that relegation has penal consequences, infringing Article 19 of the Indian Constitution .

If granted, this would also impact the standings and potentially push Aizawl FC into the relegation zone instead.

Delhi FC, meanwhile, questioned the process and rationale behind their demotion, citing AIFF's own past precedents where relegation had been waived.

Their legal counsel contended that relegation constitutes penal consequences, thereby invoking Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

The Appeal Committee observed in both cases that the Disciplinary Committee appeared to have overlooked key aspects of the relegation process and noted the seriousness of the implications involved.

The Committee has also directed that a copy of the appeal documents be sent to Aizawl FC, allowing them the opportunity to join the proceedings if they want.

As per the official standings after the conclusion of the I-League last month, SC Bengaluru and Delhi FC took the last two spots 11th and 12th respectively in the table.

The next hearing for both the appeals is scheduled for Thursday at the AIFF office in New Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

