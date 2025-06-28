Relieved Marc Marquez surges to Dutch MotoGP sprint win

World championship leader Marc Marquez bounced back from two crashes in practice to win the Dutch MotoGP sprint race on Saturday admitting his body would not have "taken another fall". HT Image

The 32-year-old Spaniard started from the second row of the grid but rapidly seized control on his Ducati to ease to his ninth win in 10 sprint races so far this season.

The six-time world champion's younger brother Alex Marquez finished second with Italy's GB MotoGP winner Marco Bezzecchi third.

Marquez's Ducati team-mate Italy's two-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia lost more ground in the title race, finishing fourth.

"I was not expecting to win starting from the second row but I had an excellent start and I focussed on being error-free throughout the race," said Marquez.

"I am relieved because I think my body would not have taken another fall."

Fabio Quartararo will start from pole on Sunday, after posting the fastest time in qualifying, but the 26-year-old French Yamaha rider will hope for a better return than he got in the sprint.

The 2021 world champion who has failed to convert his previous three pole positions into victories in the MotoGPs this season crashed four laps from the finish whilst in fourth spot.

"On Sunday I will have new tyres, because it will be hotter than today," said the Frenchman.

Bagnaia seeking a fourth successive victory on the track reverentially referred to as the 'Cathedral of Speed' and other riders will entertain some hope they can deny Marquez victory in Sunday's race.

The Spaniard's Ducati lacked grip at the back and he appeared to be ill at ease on sector three of the circuit.

"I did have difficulties on corner 11," he conceded.

Marquez moved on to 282 points and extended his lead in the standings to 43 points over Alex with Bagnaia 117 points adrift.

