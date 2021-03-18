Home / Sports / Others / Ritika Phogat allegedly commits suicide after losing wrestling final, Haryana Police begin investigation
Ritika Phogat allegedly commits suicide after losing wrestling final, Haryana Police begin investigation

Haryana Police have confirmed that they have begun an investigation into the case.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
File photo of wrestling.(File)

After losing the final of wrestling competition at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, 17-year-old Ritika Phogat has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to a ceiling fan on the night of March 15. It has been reported that Ritika, cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat, decided to take her life after she lost the final.

Ritika lost the final match by 1 point. Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Singh Phogat was also reportedly present at the tournament.

Haryana Police have confirmed that they have begun an investigation into the case. Haryana's Charkhi Dadri District Superintendent of Police Ram Singh Bishnoi said that the reason might have been her defeat in the tournament.

"Ritika, wrestler and cousin of Babita Phogat, died allegedly by suicide on March 17. The reason behind it might have been her defeat at a recent wrestling tournament in Rajasthan. Investigation underway," Bishnoi said.

Ritikia belongs to the famous Phogat family. She trains at the Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Haryana.

More details awaited...

