Ardie Savea will captain a largely unchanged New Zealand side named Thursday for the second Test against France, as head coach Scott Robertson gives his players a chance to raise their game after a stuttering 31-27 win in Dunedin. Robertson keeps faith with All Blacks for second France Test

Robertson made just two enforced personnel changes in his starting XV for Saturday's match in Wellington, despite the All Blacks being tested all the way by inexperienced France featuring eight debutants in Dunedin.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Caleb Clarke replace captain Scott Barrett and wing Sevu Reece who were both injured in the first Test.

Clarke's inclusion means Rieko Ioane will move from the left to the right wing in the only other positional difference to the starting XV that hung on to beat the tourists last Saturday.

"We focused a little bit on continuity," Robertson said.

"The series is still on. We wanted to give them a chance with all their combinations, guys in the positions they are playing, continuity is a really big part of it."

Uncapped wing Timoci Tavatavanawai is in line for a debut off the bench for the All Blacks, who must overcome not only a young France side but also a poor record in Wellington.

New Zealand have won only two matches in eight outings at Sky Stadium since 2017, losing four and drawing twice and have a better record at some overseas stadiums such as Ellis Park in South Africa and Twickenham in London.

Robertson said the team is aware of the Wellington hoodoo, but looked forward to playing a fast-paced, skill-focused game in front of a sellout crowd.

The coach also welcomed some unseasonably warm weather which has greeted the teams as they trained this week, but is set to depart before Saturday's kick-off.

"It's very tropical actually, balmy, there's a bit of UV out there," Robertson said.

"If the southerly comes in off the Cook Strait then we'll adapt and play into the wind and the rain.

"Our intention is to use our skills as much as we can... be proud, that's our focus."

France will name their team later Thursday.

New Zealand :

Will Jordan; Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Christian Lio-Willie, Ardie Savea , Tupou Vaa'i; Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu; Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Samipeni Finau, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Damian McKenzie.

