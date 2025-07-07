Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Rockies beat White Sox 6-4 to avoid sweep in series between majors' worst teams

AP |
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 03:44 AM IST

DENVER — Mickey Moniak finished a double shy of a cycle, Michael Toglia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the fifth inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday to avoid a sweep in a series between the two worst teams in the majors.

At 21-69, the Rockies also avoided tying the 1907 St. Louis Cardinals and 1916 Philadelphia Phillies for the most losses in the first 90 games of a season in the modern era.

Moniak had a leadoff home run in the first inning and a two-run triple in the fifth. The former No. 1 overall pick has 13 homers this season, eight in the past month.

In his third career MLB game, Colson Montgomery had two hits and an RBI for the White Sox. With two hits and an RBI, Mike Tauchman improved his batting average to .372 over the past 11 games.

Zach Agnos got the win for the Rockies after giving up one earned run in 1 1/3 innings. Seth Halvorsen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save.

On the day he was selected for the All-Star Game, White Sox starter Shane Smith allowed five earned runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Toglia’s homer to center field off Altavilla in the fifth capped a four-run inning for the Rockies and broke a 4-4 tie.

Nine of the Rockies’ MLB-worst 10 home wins this season have come in the final game of a series in which Colorado lost the first two matchups.

LHP Austin Gomber will take the mound for Colorado against RHP Richard Fitts at Boston on Monday night. RHP Sean Burke will pitch for the White Sox against RHP José Berríos and visiting Toronto.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

