Rockies recall their No. 5-ranked prospect, outfielder Yanquiel Fernández

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies recalled outfielder Yanquiel Fernández, the organization's No. 5-ranked prospect, from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Fernández is batting .284 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs in 64 games for Albuquerque this season. The Rockies signed him for $295,000 as an international free agent out of Cuba in 2019, when he was 16.

His major league debut will have to wait until Wednesday at the earliest. The left-handed batter did not play in Tuesday night's 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros, who started lefty Colton Gordon.

Fernández's promotion was one of several roster moves by the major league-worst Rockies. Colorado also selected the contract of catcher Austin Nola from Albuquerque; optioned catcher Braxton Fulford to the Triple-A club; reinstated right-hander Tanner Gordon from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Albuquerque; and designated outfielder Sam Hilliard for assignment.

The 35-year-old Nola, the older brother of Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola, made his big league debut in 2019 for Seattle and last played in the majors in 2023 for San Diego.

Starting catcher Hunter Goodman was back in the lineup Tuesday night against the Astros and homered twice. Goodman went deep on the first pitch he saw after missing four games with a hamstring issue, and he homered again in the ninth inning, giving him 16 this season.

Fulford, who replaced Goodman in the lineup in each of the previous four games, is batting .250 this season in 14 games.

Gordon is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in three major league starts this season.

Hilliard batted .196 in 20 games for Colorado.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.