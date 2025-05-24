Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Rookie Hitaashee rises to fourth with day's best round

PTI |
May 24, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Évian-les-Bains , Indian rookie Hitaashee Bakshi registered her best round on the Ladies European Tour as she played five under 66 to rise to tied fourth on the second day of the Jabra Ladies Open 2025 here.

Hitaashee with 72-66 was four-under and three behind the leader, Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland, who had rounds of 67 and 68.

Hitaashee's 66 was the best card of he day.

As Hitaashee moved into contention, the other three Indians Diksha Dagar at T-30, Avani Prashanth at T-35 and Tvesa Malik at T-43 also made the cut. That made it four out of four Indians into the final round.

Playing her first season on a limited card, Hitaashee, who was T-12 at Dutch Ladies Open last week, landed six birdies against one bogey.

Hitaashee started on the 15th, which is the start of the back nine of the Evian Golf Resort, with a birdie and added one more on the 17th. She birdied the first and the third and again the sixth and eighth. Her sole bogey came in between on the fourth.

Diksha, who had a Top-10 last week, played an even par round of 71 with four birdies and four bogeys for the round. with a total score of one-over par for two days.

Avani Prashanth played one-over par 72 for the second day in a row to close the day at 2-over for two days and was T-35. Avani had a double bogey on the first, which was her 14th hole and a birdie on the fourth, which was her 17th hole.

The leader after two days is Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland. Chiara after a 68 has a total score of seven under par.

Chiara has been consistent this season and was looking forward to a good week in France after having to sit out of the Dutch Ladies Open last week. During her second round Chiara made five birdies and two bogeys.

The second and third placed players are Czech Sara Kouskova at a total of six under par and Shannon Tan of Singapore at five under par.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
